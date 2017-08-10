Amarillo police searching for wanted man

Amarillo police are actively searching for a wanted man.

Jacob Marmolejo is wanted by Potter County Sheriff's Office for exploitation of a child, elderly or disabled person.

Marmolejo is described as five-foot-eight, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you have any information on where to find him, call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at (806) 374-4400 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

