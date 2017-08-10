Murder warrant issued for 8-month-old baby's death

A murder warrant has been issued for an Amarillo woman after an 8-month-old baby's death in June.

Detectives of the Special Crimes Unit have issued a murder warrant for 23-year-old Shynequa Pollard.

On Friday, June 30, the Amarillo Police Department was called to a home at 1100 South Carolina on calls of an 8-month-old baby who was unresponsive.

Police say there was evidence the baby had been injured, and detectives from the Special Victims Unit and the Crime Scene Investigation Unit were called to the scene.

The baby was transported to a local hospital and later died on July 1.

Pollard has been arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.

If you have any information on this crime, call Special Crimes at 378-4268.

