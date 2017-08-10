Local schools face bus driver shortage - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Local schools face bus driver shortage

By Cassie Stafford, Weekend Anchor/Reporter
As the school year approaches, local schools are in need of school bus drivers.

Officials at River Road ISD and Bushland ISD say the schedule, pay and location of their schools all play factors in this shortage.

