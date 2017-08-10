Communities showing support to bring Thomas Brown home

Two area communities are coming together to show their support in bringing Thomas Brown home.

This evening, the mother of missing Canadian teen Thomas Brown will join residents to tie yellow ribbons around trees in Gruver and Spearman to symbolize the effort to bring him home.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. at Gruver High School then at 8:00 p.m. at Spearman High School.

Thomas has been missing for more than eight months now.

