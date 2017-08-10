Region 16 announces 2018 teachers of the year

The Region 16 teachers of the year have been announced.

Alicia Lohberger, a reading interventionist at Lakeview Elementary School in Canyon ISD, is this year's elementary teacher of the year.

Amanda Head, an agriculture science teacher at Caprock High School in Amarillo ISD, is this year's secondary teacher of the year.

Every fall, 40 regional teachers around the year are selected for teacher of the year.

Since 1969, the Texas State Teacher of the Year program has honored excellence in classroom education and provided a forum to showcase many outstanding educators whose efforts and example have inspired their students, their colleagues and the communities they serve.

