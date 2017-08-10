Clovis man sentenced for kidnapping and sexual assault

A Clovis man will spend the next 73 years in prison after being sentenced for multiple felonies.

Roy Cavazos, 30, was sentenced today for kidnapping, four counts of criminal sexual penetration, assault with intent to commit a violent felony and trafficking a controlled substance.

In July of 2016, the 29-year-old female victim was approached by Cavazos outside of her apartment asking for help to find his wallet. When she turned to go back inside, Cavazos pushed his way into the apartment.

She resisted him, spraying him with pepper spray. However, the victims' infant child was in the home, so she minimized her resistance, fearing for her safety and the safety of her child.

The female victim was held against her will from about 11:30 p.m. to about 5:30 p.m. the next day. For almost 18 hours, she had been sexually assaulted, forced to use a controlled substance and was not freed until her mother arrived to check on her.

Cavazos was identified as the suspect and was found at 2000 Chapparal Circle. When officers confronted him, he ran, but after a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody without further incident.

Cavasoz will serve 85 percent of the sentence before being considered for parole.

