Moore County officials searching for wanted man

Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.

Jaime Valles Jr. is wanted out of Moore County for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

If you have any information on where to find Valles, call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online.

If your anonymous tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000.

