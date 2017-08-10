Xcel Energy restoring power outages across the area

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power outages across the area as quickly and safely as possible.

9,904 Amarillo area customers were impacted by this morning’s thunderstorms.

7,971 customers sustained a momentary outage of less than 5 minutes, while 1,933 customers were impacted by sustained outages.

Close to 700 of those impacted by sustained outages had been restored by 8 a.m.

To view the current outages click on the Xcel Energy outage map.

