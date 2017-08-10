Xcel Energy restoring power outages across the area

Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power outages across the area as quickly and safely as possible.
9,904 Amarillo area customers were impacted by this morning’s thunderstorms.
7,971 customers sustained a momentary outage of less than 5 minutes, while 1,933 customers were impacted by sustained outages.
Close to 700 of those impacted by sustained outages had been restored by 8 a.m.
To view the current outages click on the Xcel Energy outage map.
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 10
Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 10
Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.
Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.
A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.
A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.
Homeowners in need of yard work following recent storms in the area are being targeted by scammers.
Homeowners in need of yard work following recent storms in the area are being targeted by scammers.
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power outages across the area as quickly and safely as possible.
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power outages across the area as quickly and safely as possible.