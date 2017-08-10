Power outages across the area - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

AMARILLO, TX

More than 1,240 residents in the Texas panhandle are without power at this time.

Most of the outages are along I-27 from I-40 north towards River Road according to the Xcel energy outage map.

Crews are working to assess the power outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.

