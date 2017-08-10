Power outages across the area

More than 1,240 residents in the Texas panhandle are without power at this time.
Most of the outages are along I-27 from I-40 north towards River Road according to the Xcel energy outage map.
Crews are working to assess the power outages and restore power as quickly and safely as possible.
Flash Flood Warning for Northeastern Randall County & Southeastern Potter County until 9:30 a.m.
Street and underpass flooding is stopping NB downtown I-27 traffic at the east and westbound I-40 Interchange.
More than 2,159 residents in the Texas panhandle are without power at this time.
Morris Communications Co. announced today that Amarillo's only print newspaper has been sold to GateHouse Media.
A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.
