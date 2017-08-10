Flooding caused traffic delays at NB downtown I-27 at the east a - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Flooding caused traffic delays at NB downtown I-27 at the east and westbound I-40 Interchange

Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
Source: KFDA Source: KFDA
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Street and underpass flooding caused delays at NB downtown I-27 at the east and westbound I-40 Interchange earlier this morning.

APD and the Amarillo Fire Department conducted water rescues throughout the morning.

The Flash Flood Warning for NE Randall County & SE Potter County ended at 9:30 a.m.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly