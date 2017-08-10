Flooding caused traffic delays at NB downtown I-27 at the east and westbound I-40 Interchange

Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 10
Moore County officials are searching for a wanted fugitive.
A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.
Homeowners in need of yard work following recent storms in the area are being targeted by scammers.
Xcel Energy crews are working to restore power outages across the area as quickly and safely as possible.
