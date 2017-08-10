Thursday's Weather: Rain will continue to move to the southeast through the morning

Weather Outlook for Thursday, August 10

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It has been an active morning with heavy rain and frequent lightning.

Rain will continue to move to the southeast through the morning. Temps are mild in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible again later evening.

Some storms may be strong to severe and produce gusty winds and small hail as well as heavy rain which can lead to flooding. Temps will be warmer today with highs in the low 90s.



Overnight showers and storms will continue into Friday. Temps on Friday will once again be warm in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible. Rain chances continue throughout the 7 day forecast, flash flooding will be a concern for the next several days.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.