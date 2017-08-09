Another Chance House dedicates another home

Another Chance House dedicated another house for a deserving veteran in need today.

The organization is dedicated to helping men in need, especially veterans. Another Chance House helps provide therapeutic services in addition to helping the men find jobs.

Executive Director Steve Smart says the people working are dedicated to helping those in need get back on their feet.

"Our mission is to provide an opportunity to get these men back into society and become productive members of it," said Smart. "Which is a big job."

The newest home is for Bobby Huff, a fully retired and disabled veteran. Huff served in the army and had a long and dedicated career. His family comes from a long line of military service dating all the way back through the Civil War.

Huff says he's ready to enjoy starting off and ending his days in his new home.

"Nice little spot here," said Huff. "Just relax and enjoy it. Coming out here and having a cup of coffee in the morning and the cool breeze in the evening. It's pretty awesome."

Huff's new home includes a fully modernized kitchen and creature comforts like a nice living room. Another Chance House currently helps house more than 50 men in more than a dozen homes.

Development Director Bobby Nixon says despite the current numbers, they are always growing and expanding. He says a lot of hard work goes in to renovating a house to make it a home.

"We went to work," said Nixon. "And we rebuilt a home basically from the ground up. This little home use to sit on the dirt. Put a foundation in, and had many, many, individuals in the community, contractors and people who just gave their time to create these amazing home for our veteran."

Huff's original house was built back in 1926 and didn't even have a foundation. For this project, Home Depot donated a large grant that allowed Another Chance House to update the home with a fully modernized kitchen and other creature comforts, like a nice living room and bedroom.

Huff knows there was a lot of people who helped him reach this level, and now he wants to be the helping hand himself.

"Where I'm at in my life now, I'm giving back," said Huff. "I do volunteer service to quite a few different places. You gotta give it back to keep it."

The organization is always looking for donations whether that be time or materials. Smart says Another Chance House will take any and all assistance from people who want to help.

"There's a lot of folks that need help, and we can't help them all," said Smart. "But we want to do everything we can to help as many as we possibly can. In whatever form somebody can support, whatever you think you'll be able to give, just give us a shout."

This is the fifteenth home Another Chance House has created for veterans in need.

