Scammers targeting Hispanic community in Amarillo

A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.

Many residents in the city say they have been receiving strange calls from a Mexico number.

They say a man is using these numbers +52-33-2371-6107 and +52-33-3874-3950.

During the calls, he poses as a family member from Mexico and asks for help and financial assistance.

The Amarillo Police Department says this type of scam is common not just with Hispanics but any immigrant community.

APD adds social media has given many scammers an easier access to personal information.

"You can look on any social media site and see family pictures. You can see different relationships with these family members that we didn't have in the past," Public Information Officer Jeb Hilton said. "You can get on somebody's site, find their name, and sometimes their phone numbers and even addresses online, so it does give these scammers a little bit of an edge to portray themselves as a possible family member."

Hilton urges any person who has fallen victim to this scam to contact the Amarillo Police Department and reminds residents to take precaution when dealing with potential scammers.

