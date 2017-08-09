BBB alerting residents of tree-trimming scammers

Homeowners in need of yard work following recent storms in the area are being targeted by scammers.

According to the Amarillo Better Business Bureau, scammers target homes after storms because it's when people need help in their yard the most.

The Better Business Bureau has received several calls from residents who paid workers to trim their trees. They say they took their money and never finished the job.

A local landscaping company says there are some red flags to watch for before hiring someone to help with your yard.

"You just want to watch out for people looking to receive your money upfront before any work is done. [Also] any individuals in unmarked cars, unmarked clothing," said Tye Debord of Krause Landscaping.

Debord also says to take extra precautions if someone shows up at your door offering their services.

To make sure they are legitimate, be sure to check if they are licensed or bonded.

You can also check if the business is accredited by the B-B-B by visiting their website.

