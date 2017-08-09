Wheeler man arrested in Walmart parking lot

A Wheeler man is now behind bars after police say they found drugs in his car while he was parked at a Pampa Walmart parking lot.

Pampa police say a citizen became concerned after noticing a man slumped over in a vehicle who possibly needed help. The citizen then waived down a Pampa police officer and gave them the vehicle's description.

When the officer talked to the man, later identified as 57-year-old Montie Lynn Guest, police say the officer observed a firearm and what appeared to be a meth pipe inside the vehicle. He was taken into custody and police recovered over 12 grams of crystal meth, a rifle, a meth pipe and several syringes.

Guest was transported to the Gray County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.