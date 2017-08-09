Amarillo Globe-News sells to GateHouse Media

Morris Communications Co. announced today that Amarillo's only print newspaper has been sold to GateHouse Media.
Another Chance House dedicated another house for a deserving veteran in need today.
A telephone scam floating around in Amarillo is preying on our Hispanic community.
Homeowners in need of yard work following recent storms in the area are being targeted by scammers.
A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.
