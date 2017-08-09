Dalhart officials searching for wanted man

Dalhart law enforcement is searching for a wanted man.

Douglas Henry is wanted out of Dallam-Hartley County.

If you have any information on where to find Henry, call the Dallam-Hartley County Dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

If your tip leads to his location and arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $300.

