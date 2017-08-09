Officials offering reward for missing Dalhart man

A West Texas A&M University Police Department officer has passed away following complications from a feral cat bite while on duty.
Officials are now offering a reward for information on missing Dalhart man Joel Frazier.
You will have a chance to save money while shopping this weekend.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 9th
Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were laid off Monday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
