Officials offering reward for missing Dalhart man

Officials are now offering a reward for information on missing Dalhart man Joel Frazier.

The Dalhart Area Crime Stoppers is now offering a $1,500 reward for any information leading to the location of Joel Frazier.

65-year-old Joel Frazier has been missing since Tuesday, July 11.

The Dalhart Police Department, the Dalhart Fire Department and the Texas Department of Criminal justice began searching for Joel Frazier after he was reported missing later calling in the Texas Rangers for assistance.

While searching for Frazier, officials reached out to the FBI for assistance.

Police say Frazier does have some health issues.

He was last seen wearing a white and orange plaid button down shirt, wrangler jeans, tan house shoes, glasses and a cowboy hat. Frazier is described as six-foot-one weighing around 180 pounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking that anyone who may see Frazier to call the Dallam-Hartley County Dispatch at (806) 244-5544.

