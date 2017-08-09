Dumas police alerting residents of tailgate thefts

The Dumas Police Department is alerting residents of an increased number of tailgate thefts.

Police say there have been three reports of tailgates stolen off of pickup trucks in the last two days.

Police advise you to lock your tailgate or back your pickup up against a building to prevent the tailgate from being opened or removed.

If you notice a vehicle driving around with tailgates in the back or see someone selling them online, call the Dumas Police Department at (806) 935-3998.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.