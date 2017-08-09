Tax free weekend starts Friday - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Tax free weekend starts Friday

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

You will have a chance to save money while shopping this weekend.

The annual Texas Sales Tax Holiday begins this Friday and runs all the way through Sunday.

This year, shoppers will save an estimated $87 million in state and local taxes during the holiday.

You can also find a list of apparel and school supplies that may be purchased tax-free here

