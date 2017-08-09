Tape artists to deck out the Amarillo Police Department with painter’s tape

The public is invited to watch renowned tape artists deck out the Amarillo Police Department with painter’s tape today at 3:30 p.m.

The Tape Art Crew is a group of public artists that have created over 500 murals across the country.

“The Citadelle is so fortunate to be able to bring these incredible artists to the Panhandle. It is a special honor to welcome this unique group of individuals to our community,” says Executive Director Wendie Cook.

Learn more about Tape Art: http://www.tapeart.com/

