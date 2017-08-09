Tape artists to deck out the Amarillo Police Department with painter’s tape

You will have a chance to save money while shopping this weekend.
You will have a chance to save money while shopping this weekend.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 9th
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 9th
Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were laid off Monday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were laid off Monday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
The City of Amarillo continues working on next year's budget, which is just over $359 million, about $30 million higher than last year.
The City of Amarillo continues working on next year's budget, which is just over $359 million, about $30 million higher than last year.
Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.
Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.