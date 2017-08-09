Wednesday's Weather: Scattered showers and storms possible this afternoon and evening

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, August 9th

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

Skies will be mostly to partly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible again later this afternoon.

Some storms may be strong and produce gusty winds and small hail as well as heavy rain which can lead to flooding.

Temps will be warmer today with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Overnight showers and storms will continue into Thursday morning.

Temps will be mild in the 60s and 70s. Temps on Thursday will once again be warm with highs back to normal in the low 90s.

Scattered showers and storms will once again be possible.

Rain chances continue throughout the 7 day forecast, flash flooding will be a concern for the next several days.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.