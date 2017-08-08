City of Amarillo budget discussions underway

Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were laid off Monday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were laid off Monday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
The City of Amarillo continues working on next year's budget, which is just over $359 million, about $30 million higher than last year.
The City of Amarillo continues working on next year's budget, which is just over $359 million, about $30 million higher than last year.
Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.
Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.
The city of Clovis has unveiled a new plan in effort to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source. .
The city of Clovis has unveiled a new plan in effort to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.