City of Amarillo fires 8 IT employees

Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were fired yesterday in a surprise move that should save the city close to $1 million.

The four managers and four other personnel were reportedly let go without prior warning. The cuts also removed a currently vacant position to bring the total number of positions in the IT department from 39 to 30.

Because their salaries were already planned in the current budget, the eight employees let go will still receive their pay and benefits throughout the end of the fiscal year on September 30th.

City Manager Jared Miller said this change was the best way to make the IT department work more efficiently.

"We needed to create some budget capacity to be able to modernize our systems, be able to replace certain legacy systems and also to be able to right size the department," said Miller.

Miller said that he does not plan to make cuts like this to other departments, many of which rely more on manpower than technology to get their jobs done.

These laid off employees will be able to apply for other open positions within the city if they desire.

