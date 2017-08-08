City of Amarillo fires 8 IT employees

Eight employees in the City of Amarillo's IT department were fired yesterday in a surprise move that should save the city close to one million dollars.
Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.
The city of Clovis has unveiled a new plan in effort to conserve groundwater and find an alternative source. .
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
APD Special Crimes are now investigating a man's death days after an altercation in his home.
