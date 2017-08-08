New robot hopes to keep deputies safe

The Randall County Sheriff's Office will soon have access to a tool that will help minimize danger and increase safety in certain situations.

The Robotex III is a tactical robot designed for any situation that requires law enforcement to come in contact with immediate danger.

Multiple cameras make it easy for the robot to get a visual of the situation without putting a deputy in harm's way.

The robot is also equipped with microphones that allow officers controlling the robot to communicate with a suspect.

"The end game with this technology here number one is the safety of us, the safety of the suspects. If we don't have to push an issue when we go talk to them with this robot, then we don't have to be in danger ourselves so we won't have to take any action.," said Captain Chris Forbis.

The robot was ordered today and is expected to be delivered in early September. Once it arrives, officers will begin training on how to use the robot.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.