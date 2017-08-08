Texas DPS adds new driver license requirement

Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
Distracted driving continues to be growing issue for the state of Texas which is why new drivers can expect one more requirement before getting a license.
APD Special Crimes are now investigating a man's death days after an altercation in his home.
APD Special Crimes are now investigating a man's death days after an altercation in his home.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 8
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 8
A key member of Amarillo's city management staff is saying goodbye to the city, and leaving big shoes to fill. Bob Cowell will only be the Deputy City Manager for a few more weeks before he takes on his new role as the city manager for Roanoke, VA. The Roanoke City Council announced its decision Monday afternoon to select Cowell as the new city manager, following a nationwide search. Cowell had been trying to take the next step in his field to become a city manager for several...
A key member of Amarillo's city management staff is saying goodbye to the city, and leaving big shoes to fill. Bob Cowell will only be the Deputy City Manager for a few more weeks before he takes on his new role as the city manager for Roanoke, VA. The Roanoke City Council announced its decision Monday afternoon to select Cowell as the new city manager, following a nationwide search. Cowell had been trying to take the next step in his field to become a city manager for several...
The Swisher County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the deputy involved in the fatal shooting in Kress last week.
The Swisher County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the deputy involved in the fatal shooting in Kress last week.