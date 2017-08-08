Moore County officials asking for information on stolen ATV - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Moore County officials asking for information on stolen ATV

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
MOORE COUNTY, TX (KFDA) -

Moore County officials are asking for information after an ATV was stolen from a farm.

On August 5, a 2009 green and black Yamaha Grizzly ATV was taken from a farm in Moore County.

Officials are asking that anyone with information on where the ATV may be call Moore County Crime Stoppers at (806) 935-8477 or submit a tip online

If your anonymous tip leads to an arrest, you could receive a reward of up to $1,000. 

