APD Special Crimes investigating assault turned homicide

APD Special Crimes are now investigating a man's death days after an altercation in his home.

On Friday, July 30, Amarillo police were dispatched to a fight at a home at 7800 Cervin.

Officers found the resident, Joseph Guzman, 53, inside the garage area unconscious. He was transported to the hospital.

Officers interviewed adults that had been in the home during the altercation. They were released pending additional investigation.

On August 8, the APD Special Crimes Unit took over the investigation.

Guzman, remained hospitalized with life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at 5:12 a.m. today.

An autopsy has been ordered Justice of the Peace Debbie Horn.

There have been no arrests in this case.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the APD Special Crimes Unit at 378-9468 or Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

