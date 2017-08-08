Tuesday's Weather: Scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, August 8

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It’s a cooler morning with temps in the low 60s and even upper 50s.

Skies are mostly cloudy and light rain is slowly moving east out of eastern New Mexico.

Scattered showers and storms will be possible throughout the day mainly across the western areas.

It will be another day of temps below normal with highs in the 70s and low 80s.

Overnight lows will be in the low 60s with more rain possible into Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with temps in the upper 80s and even lower 90s.



Rain chances continue throughout the 7 day forecast, flash flooding will be a concern for the next several days.

You can follow us on Facebook and Twitter, #NC10Weather, plus get the latest forecasts delivered directly to your phone with our Weather Track App.

Send your weather pics and video to seeiton10@newschannel10.com

View the latest weather pictures in the NC10 Weather Gallery.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.