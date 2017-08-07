Swisher County deputy involved in fatal shooting identified - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Swisher County deputy involved in fatal shooting identified

By A.J. Stamps, Digital Content Producer
The Swisher County Sheriff's Department has released the name of the deputy involved in the fatal shooting in Kress last week.

Officials say Deputy James Boyd, 31, was off duty when he was involved in the shooting of 33-year-old Garrell Byrd on August 3.

Byrd died from his injuries while being transported to the hospital.

Boyd has been placed on administrative leave while the Texas Rangers continue to investigate.

