Veterans walk for life

A group of veterans is walking from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about suicide prevention, and today they stopped by Amarillo.

According to the US Veterans Affairs, about 22 veterans commit suicide every day, which is why it is important for veterans to reach out to their comrades and let them know they are not alone.

Some veterans say the biggest factors contributing to veteran suicide are isolation and being afraid to ask for help.

They also say talking about shared experiences is therapeutic and can help with the coping process.

Veteran Timothy Davis said he struggled for many years with anxiety and depression, but he is now pushing himself to engage with others about his experience.

"Come out, talk with us, hear our story," said Davis. "You don't have to be military. There's all sorts of problems and trauma going on in the world, you don't even have to like the military. That's not what this is about, this is about engaging people that need help."

He says it's a challenge, but it can be helpful in the long run.

"The isolation is what is going to feed the depression and the other anxiety problems, and so the anxiety is going to be there," said Davis. "It's going to hurt and suck, but it's going to hurt and suck whether you are isolating yourself or out here doing it."

If you would like to join the walk of life, you don't have to walk all the way to Washington. You can walk one mile or even 200 miles.

You can find more information about Walk of Life here.

