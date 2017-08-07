Purple Heart Truck Run stops in Amarillo

The Purple Heart Truck Run stopped in Amarillo today.

The truck is sponsored by the Military Order of the Purple Heart and the Wounded Warriors Family Support, and it is intended to raise awareness across the nation about the sacrifices veterans make.

The Purple Heart Truck Run began it's journey in Mt. Vernon, Virginia on July 1, and has spent the past month traveling 8,500 miles across the country with its ultimate destination the Military Order of the Purple Heart convention in Dallas on August 3.

The vehicle is driven by combat wounded, disabled and amputee veterans along its journey, and at the MOPH convention, the truck will be presented to a combat wounded veteran.

The Purple Heart Truck is a mobility-equipped, 2017 Ford F-150 Raptor truck that has been specially adapted to accommodate combat wounded veterans. who are paralyzed or are amputees.

