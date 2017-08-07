Purple Heart Truck Run stops in Amarillo

Businesses and other facilities in Pampa are recovering after a storm tore through parts of the town over the weekend.
Over the past five years, 148 people have died in a motor vehicle accident.
A group of veterans is walking from Los Angeles to Washington, D.C. to raise awareness about suicide prevention, and today they stopped by Amarillo.
The Purple Heart Truck Run stopped in Amarillo today.
As the coast-to-coast solar eclipse of August 21 draws near, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) is alerting the public to retailers selling fake eclipse glasses.
