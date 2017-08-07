SAFETY ALERT: Retailers selling fake eclipse glasses

As the coast-to-coast solar eclipse of August 21 draws near, the American Astronomical Society (AAS) is alerting the public to retailers selling fake eclipse glasses.

When viewing the solar eclipse, it is important to have eyewear that meets the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) safety standards for filters for direct viewing of the bright Sun.

However, The AAS has become aware of companies selling fake eclipse eyewear with a false certification label. This means the only way to make sure your eyes are safe from the suns rays is to verify that they come from a reputable manufacturer.

The AAS Solar Eclipse Task Force has compiled a list of reputable manufacturers that you can use to purchase solar safe eyewear. There you can find verified retailers to purchase eclipse glasses as well as places to find free glasses.

Here are some viewing guidelines provided by the AAS:

Always inspect your solar filter before use; if scratched, punctured, torn, or otherwise damaged, discard it. Read and follow any instructions printed on or packaged with the filter.

Always supervise children using solar filters

If you normally wear eyeglasses, keep them on. Put your eclipse glasses on over them, or hold your handheld viewer in front of them.

Stand still and cover your eyes with your eclipse glasses or solar viewer before looking up at the bright Sun. After looking at the sun, turn away and remove your filer. Do not remove it while looking at the sun.

Do not look at the uneclipsed or partially eclipsed Sun through an unfiltered camera, telescope, binoculars, or other optical device.

Similarly, do not look at the sun through a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device while using your eclipse glasses or handheld solar viewer. The concentrated solar rays could damage the filter and enter your eye(s) causing serious injury.

Seek expert advice from an astronomer before using a solar filter with a camera, telescope, binoculars, or any other optical device; note that solar filters must be attached to the front of any telescope, binoculars, camera lens, or other optics.

If you are inside the path of totality, remove your solar filter only when the Moon completely covers the Sun's bright face and it suddenly gets quite dark. Experience totality, then, as soon as the bright Sun begins to reappear, replace your solar viewer to look at the remaining partial phases.

Outside the path of totality, you must always use a safe solar filter to view the Sun directly.

