Amarillo deputy city manager takes new job in Virginia

Amarillo Deputy City Manager Bob Cowell will be leaving Amarillo to take on the role of City Manager in Roanoke, VA.

The Roanoke City Council made the announcement at 2 p.m. Monday.

Cowell has been with the City of Amarillo since 2013.

He was previously a finalist for the city manager spots in Amarillo, Spokane, WA, and San Marcos.

Amarillo City Manager Jared Miller said "Cowell will be sorely missed as he has been an asset for the City of Amarillo team."

