Amarillo deputy city manager takes new job in Virginia

Weather Outlook for Monday, August 7
Weather Outlook for Monday, August 7
Pampa residents are picking up the pieces after a microburst tore through the town, damaging several homes and businesses.
Pampa residents are picking up the pieces after a microburst tore through the town, damaging several homes and businesses.
As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay:
As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay:
As the school year approaches, the Salvation Army is collecting brand new socks and shoes for children in need.
As the school year approaches, the Salvation Army is collecting brand new socks and shoes for children in need.