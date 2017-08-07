Monday's Weather: Showers and storms will continue to build throughout the day

Weather Outlook for Monday, August 7

From First Alert Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

The wet and cool weather we have been seeing so far in August will continue for at least another week.

The morning is starting off mild with temps in the 70s and 80s under cloudy skies.

Showers and storms will continue to build in from the west throughout the day.

Heavy rain and gusty winds will be possible. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s.

Rain continues overnight into Tuesday. Temps will be in the low 60s overnight before warming back into the upper 70s and low 80s.

Rain chances continue throughout the 7 day forecast, with heavy rain expected again on Wednesday.

Temps will remain below average with temps slowly warming back into the low 90s by Friday.

