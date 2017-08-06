As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay:

On Monday and Tuesday, August 7 and 8, watch for crews patching the westbound frontage road along I-40 from Eastern Street to Nelson Street.

Wednesday through Friday, August 9 – 11, watch for seal coat operations in both directions on I-40 at Hope Road.

Beginning tomorrow, crosswalks will be under reconstruction at Georgia Street and Plains Boulevard.

There are also several ongoing projects that drivers should be aware of:

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at I-40)

I-40 speed limit through construction zone is 50 mph.

I-40 frontage roads and Bell Street Speed limits are 35 mph.

Bell Street bridge reconstruction has begun and the Bell Street bridge will remain closed through completion of the project.

Bell Street traffic will be allowed (directed) to turn right onto the frontage roads.

I-40 main lanes are reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

Direct Connect (I-40 & I-27 Interchange)

The left lane of the I-27N frontage road is closed just north of the 26th Avenue exit for widening construction and other improvements.

The ramp from 26th Avenue onto I-27N is closed.

The I-27 SB ramp to 26th Avenue is closed.

The left lane of the I-27S frontage road and the right lane of I-27S at the interchange are closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/South Loop 335)

Installation of raised medians along Soncy Road continues. Expect the left and center turn lanes to be closed in both directions when crews work at the following intersections:

Soncy Road just north of I-40

Soncy Road near Westgate Parkway

At 2 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 12, Soncy Road will be closed at the I-40 overpass for completion of bridge span work. Soncy Road is expected to reopen by 7 a.m. that same day.

The northbound right lane of Soncy Road will be closed just north of I-40 to widen lanes. The westbound frontage road right-turn-only lane onto northbound Soncy Road will be closed until the widening is complete.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

On I-40 East, the on-ramp east of Crockett Street is closed for several months.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Ross and Arthur streets is closed.

The I-40 West entrance ramp between Nelson and Ross streets is closed.

The I-40 East exit ramp between Osage and Nelson streets is closed.

The right lanes of I-40 West and I-40 East main lanes are closed from Nelson Street to I-27.

The left lane of the I-40 West frontage road is closed from Quarter Horse Drive to Arthur Street.

The left lane of the I-40 East frontage road is closed from Arthur Street to Ross Street.

The right lane of the I-40 East frontage road is closed at Osage Street. Osage Street is closed at the south frontage road.

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

Traveling eastbound, the right lane has been converted to a right turn only lane from just east of I-27 to Valleyview Drive. All thru traffic should use the left lane.

From Washington Street to I-27, the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph in both directions.

Wilshire Drive, Valleyview Drive to the north and Circle Drive are closed at South Loop 335 until the westbound frontage road can be opened to traffic.

Access to Lamount Drive will be closed at various times during the day.

Westbound Loop traffic must exit at Georgia Street and turn left under the bridge and right on the south frontage road to continue westbound.

The intersection of South Western Street and South Loop 335 is controlled by temporary traffic signals.

The intersection of South Georgia Street and South Loop 335 has a three-way stop condition at the north and the south frontage roads.

The exit and entrance ramps east of Georgia Street are ONE-WAY ramps.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

Access to South Loop 335 at Olympia Drive is permanently closed.