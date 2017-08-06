Sign up for The Salvation Army's Shoe and Sock Program is this week

Pampa residents are picking up the pieces after a microburst tore through the town, damaging several homes and businesses.
As a new work week begins, here's a look at some area lane closures that may cause you a delay:
As the school year approaches, the Salvation Army is collecting brand new socks and shoes for children in need.
Xcel Energy has reported that they have re-energized a transmission line in Pampa that restored power to an estimated 3,288 customers
Local first responders competed in the 9th annual Boots vs. Badges softball game today.
