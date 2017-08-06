Sign up for The Salvation Army's Shoe and Sock Program is this week

As the school year approaches, the Salvation Army is collecting brand new socks and shoes for children in need.

Their Shoe and Sock Program provides footwear to hundreds of children in the Panhandle.

If your child is in need of assistance, you're asked to attend one of the two sign up days this week.

You can sign up on Tuesday or Thursday from 1:00-7:00 p.m. at The Salvation Army Church located at 2101 S. Van Buren St.

Only the first 400 people who attend will receive donated items.

To qualify for assistance, please bring the following:

A government photo ID

If you receive SNAP, bring your food stamp benefit letter

Social security cards, green cards, or other forms of government I.D. for each household member

Birth certificates for school age children receiving assistance

Proof of enrollment in local schools, Kindergarten through 12th grade

If you are not the parent, provide proof of custody

If not on SNAP, bring proof of all income and monthly bills for household

Parents are asked not to bring children to the application process.

