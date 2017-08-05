Xcel working on restoring power to Pampa residents

Xcel Energy has reported that they have re-energized a transmission line in Pampa that restored power to an estimated 3,288 customers.

Reports show that the outages are still affecting more than 3,000 residents in Gray county.

Officials say the loss of power is due to a transmission line outage from today's earlier storms.

According to Xcel, more than 40 power poles around Pampa were knocked down from high winds.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored to the remaining residents, but crews are currently working on scene.

You can click here to see an update power outage map from Xcel.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.