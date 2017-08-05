Boots and Badges compete against each other for a good cause

Xcel Energy has reported that they have re-energized a transmission line in Pampa that restored power to an estimated 3,288 customers
Xcel Energy has reported that they have re-energized a transmission line in Pampa that restored power to an estimated 3,288 customers
Local first responders competed in the 9th annual Boots vs. Badges softball game today.
Local first responders competed in the 9th annual Boots vs. Badges softball game today.
The global "Big Latch On" event took place around the world and in Amarillo today.
The global "Big Latch On" event took place around the world and in Amarillo today.
Xcel Energy is reporting around 6,700 customers are without power in our area.
Xcel Energy is reporting around 6,700 customers are without power in our area.
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.
An Amarillo man has died and a juvenile is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an accident late Thursday night.