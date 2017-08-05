"Big Latch On" event hopes to normalize breastfeeding

The global "Big Latch On" event took place around the world and in Amarillo today.

Local moms gathered at Memorial Park earlier today to breastfeed together in an effort to normalize breast feeding.

Organizers said that they are working to fight for a mother's right to feed their children without being publicly judged.

"Moms have stopped [breastfeeding], and a lot of that is because of the fear of what's gonna happen if they go out in public and baby needs to be fed," said organizer. "There's a lot of nervousness anxiety are they going to be judged is someone going to come up to them and a random stranger say you shouldn't be doing that."

Amarillo's Big Latch On host Taylor Smith, said that as the event grows every year, more moms are willing to come out and show their support.

"Not too long ago we wouldn't have many moms that would come to a public park to breastfeed," said Taylor. "Each year we're getting more moms into breastfeeding. I think that as word spreads, moms have other moms they can go to and find support and that this isn't something that's going to be a big problem. I think it'll only get bigger and bigger as time goes."

