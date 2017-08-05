6,700 Xcel customers are without power

Xcel Energy is reporting around 6,700 customers are without power in our area.

Reports show that the outages are affecting Xcel customers in Gray and Roberts counties.

Officials say the loss of power is due to a transmission line outage from today's earlier storms.

According to Xcel, more than 40 power poles around Pampa were knocked down from high winds.

There is no estimated time for power to be restored, but crews are currently working on accessing the damage.

This is an ongoing story, and NewsChannel10 will continue to update it as we get more information.

You can click here to see an update power outage map from Xcel.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.