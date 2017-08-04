Rooftop bar on track to open downtown in December

The future location of Crush Wine Bar and Deli and Six Car Pub and Brewery / Source: KFDA

Polk Street is coming to life with new construction going up for the first time in decades.

The future home of Crush Wine Bar and Deli and Six Car Pub and Brewery is starting to take form, and both restaurants are planning to be open by December.

The new space will have patio dining and rooftop bars, the latter which is a first for Amarillo.

"The trend is that people want to eat outside and entertain outside and they want to make their day longer," said Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City of Amarillo. "So I think this is going to be a great opportunity."

Six Car will be the first craft brewery on Polk Street.

Crush, which is already a popular dining spot downtown, will be moving out of its old space across the street, leaving it vacant for another restaurant to join the downtown scene.

"I have a feeling it won't be empty very long because with Butler's and the other establishments around there, it's really going to become the entertainment center along Polk Street," said Duke.

Those are just two of six new restaurants opening downtown later this year.

Right across Polk Street, MoonDoggy's Pizza, Off the Hook (a seafood restaurant), and Esquire Jazz Club are finishing up construction to open in the fall.

Two new eateries will be opening in the downtown Embassy Suites Hotel soon - the hotel's house restaurant, and an upscale dining option called The 1887 Social Club.

"Downtown is a hot spot right now because people see the positive energy," said Duke. "All the things we have planned from our downtown strategic plan that we adopted in 2008, those projects are finally coming online."

Duke said all the renovations and construction downtown are bringing a new life to that part of Amarillo, which will hopefully attract locals and visitors alike.

We'll have to wait a little longer for most of these restaurants to be in full swing, but with the Embassy Suites opening within a month, it won't be much longer until the first of the new dining options becomes available.

