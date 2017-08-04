6th Annual Ama-Con returns to Amarillo

Tomorrow marks the beginning of the 6th annual Ama-Con.

The Amarillo Public Library organizes it, and makes sure it is affordable for everyone to attend.

It only costs 8 dollars for a two-day pass, and all proceeds go back to the library.

"Ama-Con is a celebration of comics, anime, gaming,sci-fi,steam punk and everything awesome in the world," said Amarillo Public Library Public Relations Coordinator Susan Yates.

Yates also said Ama-Con keeps growing bigger every year.

"In 2016 there were 8,000 [people], so we are expecting to be somewhere north of that," said Yates.

Yates said that the large crowd of con-goers boosts the local economy.

"People come from outside the Panhandle to participate. They stay at hotels and eat at local restaurants -- so it is good for the economy," said Yates.

While not as large as other conventions around the state, Yates said that the Amarillo community makes this con special.

"There's something about Amarillo-- because our vendors and our participants tell us that Amarillo is one of their favorite cons.

Charro Wicky, one of the vendors at Ama-Con, traveled to Amarillo all the way from Arkansas.

"It's a lot of work. People don't realize that moving in, building a little store, stocking it for two or three days, is hard work-- but it's really satisfying," said Wicky.

The event starts Saturday, August 5th and lasts through Sunday.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.