No contamination found in Tucumcari water wells

After a week of testing, the City of Tucumcari has announced that there was no water contamination from this week's petroleum spill.

Representatives from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency toured and collected air samples around the impacted areas. The EPA was able to identify surface contamination that will be removed by the City of Tucumcari.

In addition, the City of Tucumcari collected water samples from a local well to test for coliform contamination. These tests showed that the water was negative for both coliform and E.coli.

According to the EPA, on-site contamination of well water with petroleum products was highly unlikely because the spill was so limited.

The spill did however affect the Tucumcari wastewater treatment facility, however no leakage from the plant was detected. Plans with a contractor will be made to remove the substance from the facility.

The source of the petroleum spill is still under investigation.

The precautions against open flames and the use of wells have been lifted.

