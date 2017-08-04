Dumas family recovering after fire destroys their home

A weekday evening at home quickly turned into a family's nightmare after their home went up in flames.

Dumas Fire Chief Ronald Pray says his crew arrived at 312 Michael Avenue on Wednesday to find a trailer home on fire and heavy smoke.

His crew jumped into action and quickly had the flames under control.

He says the family made it out of the home, but a 9-year-old boy received 2nd and 3rd degree burns and was sent to the Lubbock burn unit.

"Our personnel found out there was a young boy residing in the bedroom where the fire started," Pray explained. "The parents were telling us they believe he was playing in the closet with either matches or a lighters and started a fire. That fire then ended up consuming the rest of the trailer. This also explains why he had burns to his chest and face."

Pray says Augustine Lozoya, or AJ as many know him by, has been released from the hospital and is recovering.

Pray plans to talk with the Lozoya family once their lives return to normal and ask if they would like to participate in the department's Youth Fire Prevention & Intervention program.

Everything inside the Lozoya's home was destroyed by either fire, smoke or water.

Right now, the family is staying with close friends who say this incident has taken a toll on them.

"As of right now, it is a lot to take in," Paul Guerrero said. "They had barely started getting their life together, and for this to happen to them, it was not easy on them."

Guerrero says he arrived to the Lozoya's home while it was still up in flames.

He says it was heartbreaking to see his best friend holding his 10-month-old daughter and watching his home be destroyed.

However, everyone is grateful the flames didn't take any lives and the Lozoya's say they are in awe by all of the communities support, donations and prayers.

"Just to see how many people have pulled together for my brother, I just can't thank them enough," Guerrero expressed.

If you would like to help the Lozoya family, you can go to this GoFundMe Page or contact Shelly Jo Smith at 806-930-3767.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.