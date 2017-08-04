Texas Rangers investigating officer involved shooting, neighbors shocked

The Texas Rangers are currently investigating a deputy involved shooting in the city of Kress.

Around 8:30 last night, officials say an off-duty Swisher County Sheriff's Office deputy was involved in an altercation at a home on the corner of Moore and 2nd street.

Police say the officer did shoot a man later identified as 33-year-old Garrell Byrd. Paramedics were called, but Byrd died on route to the hospital.

Residents in Kress are stunned by this incident. They say Kress is normally a quiet and peaceful town where things like this don't happen.

Neighbors say the house where the shooting took place constantly has people going in and out, and this isn't the first time they have seen police activity at this home.

"I mean they were trying to. The ambulance came, and they waited a little bit and then they took someone out," said Maria Esquivel, a resident who lives near the home. "I couldn't sleep last night. I was scared that they got the person that did all that or what. I was scared."

At this time, the status of the deputy and his identity have not been released.

