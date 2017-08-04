$3.1 million of drugs seized in Carson County

More than $3.1 million of marijuana has been seized after a DPS traffic stop in Carson County.

Around 2:00 p.m., a DPS trooper stopped a Ford pickup traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation.

The trooper then discovered more than 500 pounds of marijuana hidden in a false diesel tank in the bed of the pickup.

The driver, Ismael Cano, 26, of El Paso, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana, and was booked into the Carson County jail.

Police believe that the drugs were being transported from El Paso to Oklahoma.

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.