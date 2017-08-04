1 arrested after fleeing scene of accident - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

1 arrested after fleeing scene of accident

By Kaitlin Johnson, Digital Content Executive Producer
AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

One man has been arrested after police say he fled the scene of a traffic accident yesterday afternoon.

At 4:14 p.m., Amarillo police officers were called to 6th and South Lamar on reports of a major traffic collision.

Police say a Nissan Rogue was driving on 6th at a high rate of speed when the car hit a four-door Dodge. The Nissan crossed 6th and went over a curb, then striking a chain link fence. 

Police say the driver of the Nissan, identified as 19-year-old Tyran Drew, then fled the scene. He was later arrested near 5th and South Georgia.

Drew and the passengers of the Nissan were transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. 

Drew was later booked into the Potter County Detention Center for leaving the scene of an accident involving serious bodily injuries. 

