1 year anniversary of Officer Scherlen's death

It has been one year since the death of Amarillo officer Justin Scherlen.
It is starting off to be a chilly morning with temps in the low 60's and upper 50's
If you plan on traveling along I-27 this afternoon, your may want to plan extra time in your commute.
Four women were honored today for their contributions to the Amarillo community at the 2017 Women of Distinction Awards.
If you've spent any time at Memorial Park by Amarillo College this week, you may have noticed one tennis court is not like the others. Pickleball, a sport relatively new to Amarillo, is taking over this court.
