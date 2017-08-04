1 year anniversary of Officer Scherlen's death

It has been one year since the death of Amarillo officer Justin Scherlen.

Officer Scherlen died from an infection in August of 2016 on a family trip to New Mexico while recovering from a crash that happened the year before.

There was an outpouring of support from the Amarillo community while he was recovering and after his death.

He was responding to a routine call when he was struck directly by a jeep that crossed into his lane early in the morning on Sept. 8, 2015. He suffered multiple injuries to his legs and back and underwent several surgeries during the following months.

The driver of the jeep, Brian David Moody, was later charged with intoxication assault on a peace officer and a second count of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

