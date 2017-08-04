2 Portales women indicted on charges in hot car death

The two Portales women charged in the hot car death of a child last week have been indicted.

Mary Taylor, 62, and her daughter Sandi Taylor, 31, have been indicted on charges of first degree child abuse resulting in death and first degree child abuse resulting in great bodily harm.

The two are being held now without bond following the death of a 19-month-old at an in-home daycare facility run by the pair.

Authorities say that child, along with a 22-month-old, were left inside a vehicle for nearly two hours on July 25 after the daycare reportedly took multiple children to a park earlier in the day.

Authorities say they became distracted after the trip and unintentionally left the two children inside the car back at the daycare.

The 22-month-old suffered critical injuries in the incident and is in critical condition at a Lubbock hospital.

The two women will be arraigned on charges in district court within 15 days. They could face up to 18 years in prison.

